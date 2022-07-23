Textbook Question
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
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How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
Propose a mechanism to explain how dimethyl sulfoxide and oxalyl chloride react to form the dimethylchlorosulfonium ion used as the oxidizing agent in the Swern oxidation.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
a.
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
b.
Unlike a phosphonium ylide that reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an alkene, a sulfonium ylide reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an epoxide. Explain why one ylide forms an alkene, whereas the other forms an epoxide.