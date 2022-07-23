Reactivity of Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides, such as the brominated compound in the question, are reactive due to the polar C-X bond, where X is a halogen. The carbon atom bonded to the halogen is electrophilic, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack. The structure of the alkyl halide, including steric hindrance and the nature of the halogen, influences the reaction pathway (SN1 or SN2) and the rate of substitution, which is essential for understanding how to prepare the desired alcohol.