Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
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Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
d.
A compound gives the following IR spectrum. Upon reaction with sodium borohydride followed by acidification, it forms the product with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below. Identify the starting material and the product.
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How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
a.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.