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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 84a
Chapter 17, Problem 84a

How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
a. Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a compound with an ester group to a carboxylic acid derivative.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the target compound. The starting material is a cyclopentanone derivative with a methoxy group attached to the carbonyl carbon. The target compound is a cyclopentane derivative with a tertiary alcohol group and two methyl groups attached to the same carbon.
Step 2: Recognize the transformation required. The reaction involves converting the carbonyl group into a tertiary alcohol and introducing two methyl groups. This suggests a nucleophilic addition reaction followed by reduction.
Step 3: Identify the reagent for methyl addition. Use a Grignard reagent, such as methyl magnesium bromide (CH₃MgBr), to add two methyl groups to the carbonyl carbon. This step forms a tertiary alcohol intermediate.
Step 4: Consider the reaction mechanism. The Grignard reagent attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon, breaking the double bond and forming a new C-C bond. The intermediate is then protonated to yield the tertiary alcohol.
Step 5: Ensure proper reaction conditions. Perform the reaction in an anhydrous ether solvent to stabilize the Grignard reagent and avoid side reactions. After the addition, use an acid workup (e.g., HCl or H₂O) to protonate the intermediate and complete the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. This mechanism is crucial for transforming carboxylic acid derivatives into other functional groups, such as alcohols or amines, by introducing new substituents while maintaining the carbonyl structure.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Reactivity of Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones, exhibit unique reactivity due to the polarized carbon-oxygen double bond. The carbon atom is electrophilic, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Understanding the reactivity patterns of these compounds is essential for predicting the outcomes of organic reactions, including the formation of alcohols from acyl derivatives.
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Stereochemistry in Organic Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In reactions involving chiral centers, such as the one depicted, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different products. Recognizing the importance of stereochemistry is vital for understanding reaction mechanisms and predicting the configuration of the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?

c.

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?

d.

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Textbook Question

A compound gives the following IR spectrum. Upon reaction with sodium borohydride followed by acidification, it forms the product with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below. Identify the starting material and the product.

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Textbook Question

a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?

b.

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Textbook Question

Unlike a phosphonium ylide that reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an alkene, a sulfonium ylide reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an epoxide. Explain why one ylide forms an alkene, whereas the other forms an epoxide.

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