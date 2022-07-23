How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
d.
A compound gives the following IR spectrum. Upon reaction with sodium borohydride followed by acidification, it forms the product with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below. Identify the starting material and the product.
<IMAGE>
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
b.
Unlike a phosphonium ylide that reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an alkene, a sulfonium ylide reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an epoxide. Explain why one ylide forms an alkene, whereas the other forms an epoxide.