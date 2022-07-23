What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
c. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone
d. acetophenone
What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
c. 4-tert-butylcyclohexanone
d. acetophenone
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
3. 2-methyl-3-hexyn-2-ol
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
a. ethyl butanoate
b. benzoic acid
Explain why ethyne should be alkylated before, rather than after, nucleophilic addition.
What is the product of the reaction of an ester with excess acetylide ion followed by the addition of pyridinium chloride?
What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
a. 2-methylpropanal
b. cyclohexanone