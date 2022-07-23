Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
2. 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol
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Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
2. 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
1. 1-pentyn-3-ol
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanol.
a. b. c.
Explain why ethyne should be alkylated before, rather than after, nucleophilic addition.
What is the product of the reaction of an ester with excess acetylide ion followed by the addition of pyridinium chloride?