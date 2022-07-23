Textbook Question
Can a cyanohydrin be prepared by treating a ketone with sodium cyanide?
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What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
a. ethyl butanoate
b. benzoic acid
What is the product of the reaction of an ester with excess acetylide ion followed by the addition of pyridinium chloride?
What amides would you react with LiAlH4 to form the following amines?
a. benzylmethylamine
b. ethylamine
c. diethylamine
d. triethylamine
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with LiAlH4 followed by treatment with dilute acid?
c. methyl benzoate
d. pentanoic acid
What alcohols are obtained from the reduction of the following compounds with sodium borohydride?
a. 2-methylpropanal
b. cyclohexanone