Explain why acetals do not react with nucleophiles.

Textbook Question
Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
b.
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Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
b.
What would the yield be if two more steps (each with an 80% yield) were added to the synthesis?
Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
a.
What would have been the product of the preceding reaction with LiAlH4 if the keto group had not been protected?
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Can the rate of hydrate formation be increased by hydroxide ion as well as by acid? Explain.
What reagent could you use to reduce only the keto group?
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