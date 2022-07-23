Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 43
Chapter 17, Problem 43

Explain why acetals do not react with nucleophiles.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Acetals are compounds that contain two alkoxy groups (-OR) attached to the same carbon atom, which is also bonded to a hydrogen atom or another carbon atom. This structure makes acetals relatively stable under neutral or basic conditions.
The carbon atom in an acetal is fully saturated (sp³ hybridized) and does not possess a partial positive charge. This is because the electron-donating alkoxy groups stabilize the carbon atom, reducing its electrophilicity.
Nucleophiles are species that donate electron pairs to electrophilic centers. Since the carbon atom in an acetal is not electrophilic, it does not attract nucleophiles effectively.
Additionally, acetals are stable under basic conditions and do not undergo hydrolysis or other reactions unless exposed to acidic conditions. Acidic conditions can protonate one of the alkoxy groups, making the carbon atom more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
In summary, acetals do not react with nucleophiles because their carbon atom is not electrophilic due to the electron-donating effects of the alkoxy groups, and they are stable under neutral or basic conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetal Structure

Acetals are formed from the reaction of an aldehyde or ketone with an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst. They consist of a carbon atom bonded to two alkoxy groups (–OR) and a hydrogen atom or another carbon atom. This structure stabilizes the carbon atom, making it less electrophilic and less susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Acetal Protecting Group

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond. They are typically attracted to positively charged or electron-deficient centers. In the case of acetals, the carbon atom is not electron-deficient due to the presence of the two electron-donating alkoxy groups, which reduces its reactivity towards nucleophiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Stability of Acetals

Acetals are generally stable under neutral or basic conditions and do not readily undergo hydrolysis or react with nucleophiles. This stability arises from the strong C–O bonds in the acetal structure and the steric hindrance provided by the bulky alkoxy groups, which further protect the carbon center from nucleophilic attack.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Acetal Protecting Group
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.

b.

817
views
Textbook Question

What would the yield be if two more steps (each with an 80% yield) were added to the synthesis?

1016
views
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.

a.

950
views
Textbook Question

What would have been the product of the preceding reaction with LiAlH4 if the keto group had not been protected?

<IMAGE>

1621
views
Textbook Question

Can the rate of hydrate formation be increased by hydroxide ion as well as by acid? Explain.

1061
views
Textbook Question

What reagent could you use to reduce only the keto group?

<IMAGE>

1189
views