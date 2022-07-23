Textbook Question
Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
b.
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Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
b.
Explain why acetals do not react with nucleophiles.
What would the yield be if two more steps (each with an 80% yield) were added to the synthesis?
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
What reagent could you use to reduce only the keto group?
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Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
c.