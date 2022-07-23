Textbook Question
Explain why acetals do not react with nucleophiles.
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Explain why acetals do not react with nucleophiles.
What would the yield be if two more steps (each with an 80% yield) were added to the synthesis?
Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
Show how each of the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting material. Each requires a protecting group.
c.
What is the best set of reagents to use for the synthesis?