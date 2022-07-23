Fill in the boxes:

Textbook Question
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:
e.
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Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:
e.
Thiols can be prepared from the reaction of thiourea with an alkyl halide, followed by hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis.
a. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
Identify A through O:
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:
c.
Thiols can be prepared from the reaction of thiourea with an alkyl halide, followed by hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis.
b. What thiol will be formed if the alkyl halide employed is pentyl bromide?
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:
f.