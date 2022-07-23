Thiourea Structure and Reactivity

Thiourea is a compound containing a sulfur atom bonded to a carbon atom and two amine groups. Its structure allows it to act as a nucleophile in reactions with alkyl halides, where the sulfur atom can attack the electrophilic carbon of the halide, leading to the formation of a thiol. Understanding the reactivity of thiourea is crucial for proposing the mechanism of thiol synthesis.