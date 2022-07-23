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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 62e
Chapter 17, Problem 62e

Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:
e. Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a cyclic compound to a linear alcohol and carbonyl compound.

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1
Identify the target compound and analyze its functional groups and structure. Determine the transformations required to convert the given starting material into the target compound.
Examine the starting material and identify its functional groups and structure. Consider the reactivity of the starting material and how it can be manipulated to form the target compound.
Plan a synthetic route by selecting appropriate reagents and reaction conditions for each step. Consider reactions such as substitution, elimination, addition, oxidation, or reduction, depending on the functional groups involved.
Write out the reaction mechanism for each step in the synthetic route. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons and explain how the starting material is transformed into intermediates and, ultimately, the target compound.
Verify the feasibility of the synthetic route by checking for compatibility of reagents and reaction conditions. Ensure that the proposed steps lead to the desired product without unwanted side reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding the functional groups present in the starting material and the target compounds is essential for predicting the types of reactions that can be employed in the synthesis process.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination reactions, is crucial for determining how to convert the starting material into the desired compounds effectively.
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Synthesis Strategies

Synthesis strategies involve planning the sequence of reactions needed to construct a target molecule from available starting materials. This includes selecting appropriate reagents, conditions, and reaction pathways, which requires a solid understanding of organic chemistry principles and the reactivity of different compounds.
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Related Practice
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