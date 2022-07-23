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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 72a
Chapter 17, Problem 72a

How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
a. N-methylbenzylamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups in N-methylbenzamide. The molecule contains an amide group (-CONH-) attached to a benzene ring and a methyl group attached to the nitrogen atom.
Step 2: Recognize that the target compound, N-methylbenzylamine, contains a primary amine (-NH2) group attached to a benzyl group and a methyl group attached to the nitrogen atom. This indicates that the amide group must be reduced to an amine.
Step 3: Select an appropriate reducing agent for the conversion of the amide to an amine. Lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) is a common and effective reducing agent for this transformation.
Step 4: Outline the reaction conditions. The reduction of N-methylbenzamide to N-methylbenzylamine using LiAlH4 typically requires anhydrous conditions and is followed by hydrolysis to neutralize the reaction mixture.
Step 5: Write the reaction mechanism. The LiAlH4 donates hydride ions (H-) to the carbonyl carbon of the amide, breaking the C=O bond and forming an intermediate. Subsequent steps lead to the formation of the amine product, N-methylbenzylamine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amide Hydrolysis

Amide hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where an amide reacts with water to form a carboxylic acid and an amine. In the context of converting N-methylbenzamide to N-methylbenzylamine, hydrolysis can be facilitated by acidic or basic conditions, breaking the carbon-nitrogen bond and allowing for further transformations.
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Amide Nomenclature

Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the decrease in oxidation state of a molecule. In organic chemistry, reducing agents can convert carbonyl groups (like those in amides) to amines. In this case, the reduction of the carbonyl carbon in N-methylbenzamide leads to the formation of N-methylbenzylamine.
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Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the conversion of N-methylbenzamide to N-methylbenzylamine, the amine group acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbon atom of the carbonyl group, facilitating the substitution and formation of the desired product.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?

b. benzoic acid

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Textbook Question

Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:

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Textbook Question

How many signals would the product of the following reaction show in

a. its 1H NMR spectrum?

b. its 13C NMR spectrum?

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Textbook Question

How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?

d. benzyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?

c. methyl benzoate

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward nucleophilic addition:

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