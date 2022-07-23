Textbook Question
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
813
views
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
b. benzoic acid
Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:
How many signals would the product of the following reaction show in
a. its 1H NMR spectrum?
b. its 13C NMR spectrum?
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
d. benzyl alcohol
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
c. methyl benzoate
Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward nucleophilic addition: