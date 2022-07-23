Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions? Show all stereoisomers that are formed.
c.
d.
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What are the products of the following reactions? Show all stereoisomers that are formed.
c.
d.
Fill in the boxes with the appropriate reagents:
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
a. N-methylbenzylamine
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
d. benzyl alcohol
How could you convert N-methylbenzamide to the following compounds?
c. methyl benzoate
Rank the following compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward nucleophilic addition: