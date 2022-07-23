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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 7d,e
Chapter 18, Problem 7d,e

Draw the enol tautomers for each of the following compounds. For compounds that have more than one enol tautomer, indicate the one that is more stable.
d.
e.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of keto-enol tautomerism. Keto-enol tautomerism is a chemical equilibrium between a ketone (or aldehyde) and its corresponding enol form. The enol form involves a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.
Step 2: Analyze the first compound (cyclohexane-1,3-dione). Identify the alpha-hydrogens (hydrogens attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group). These hydrogens are necessary for enol formation. In this case, both carbonyl groups have alpha-hydrogens available.
Step 3: Draw the enol tautomers for the first compound. For each carbonyl group, the alpha-hydrogen can be removed, and the resulting negative charge can form a double bond with the adjacent carbon. The oxygen of the carbonyl group will then gain a proton to form the hydroxyl group. Consider resonance stabilization to determine the most stable enol tautomer.
Step 4: Analyze the second compound (2,4-pentanedione). This compound has two carbonyl groups separated by a single carbon atom. Identify the alpha-hydrogens on the central carbon atom. These hydrogens can be removed to form enol tautomers. The enol tautomer with intramolecular hydrogen bonding is typically more stable due to resonance stabilization.
Step 5: Draw the enol tautomers for the second compound. Remove the alpha-hydrogens from the central carbon atom, form a double bond between the central carbon and one of the adjacent carbons, and add a hydroxyl group to the oxygen of the carbonyl group. Indicate the tautomer with intramolecular hydrogen bonding as the more stable form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tautomerism

Tautomerism is a chemical phenomenon where two or more isomers, known as tautomers, exist in dynamic equilibrium, typically differing in the position of a proton and a double bond. In organic chemistry, the most common type is keto-enol tautomerism, where a ketone or aldehyde (keto form) can convert to an enol form, characterized by a hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon-carbon double bond.
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Tautomerization Mechanisms

Enol Stability

The stability of enol tautomers is influenced by factors such as hydrogen bonding, sterics, and resonance. Generally, enols are less stable than their keto counterparts due to the presence of a double bond and a hydroxyl group, which can lead to increased strain. However, certain enols can be stabilized by intramolecular hydrogen bonding or resonance effects, making them more favorable in specific contexts.
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Drawing Tautomers

When drawing tautomers, it is essential to accurately depict the structural changes that occur during the tautomerization process. This includes the movement of protons and the formation or breaking of double bonds. Understanding the molecular structure and functional groups present in the compound is crucial for correctly identifying and illustrating the enol forms and determining their relative stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material:

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw the enol tautomers for each of the following compounds. For compounds that have more than one enol tautomer, indicate the one that is more stable.

f.

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Textbook Question

A ketone undergoes acid-catalyzed bromination, acid-catalyzed chlorination, racemization, and acid-catalyzed deuterium exchange at the ⍺-carbon. All of these reactions have similar rate constants.What does this tell you about the mechanisms of these reactions?

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Textbook Question

Rank the compounds in each of the following groups from strongest acid to weakest acid:

c.

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Textbook Question

Rank the compounds in each of the following groups from strongest acid to weakest acid:

a.

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Textbook Question

Explain why 92% of 2,4-pentanedione exists as the enol tautomer in hexane but only 15% of this compound exists as the enol tautomer in water.

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