How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
a.
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
a.
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from cyclohexanone?
a.
Draw the enol tautomers for each of the following compounds. For compounds that have more than one enol tautomer, indicate the one that is more stable.
f.
Draw the enol tautomers for each of the following compounds. For compounds that have more than one enol tautomer, indicate the one that is more stable.
d.
e.
A ketone undergoes acid-catalyzed bromination, acid-catalyzed chlorination, racemization, and acid-catalyzed deuterium exchange at the ⍺-carbon. All of these reactions have similar rate constants.What does this tell you about the mechanisms of these reactions?
How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a ketone and an alkyl halide?
b.