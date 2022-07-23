Keto-Enol Equilibrium

Keto-enol equilibrium refers to the dynamic balance between the keto and enol forms of a compound. The position of this equilibrium is influenced by temperature, solvent, and the presence of catalysts. In many cases, the keto form is more thermodynamically stable, but under certain conditions, the enol form may be favored, especially in reactions involving electrophiles or nucleophiles. Understanding this equilibrium is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds in various chemical contexts.