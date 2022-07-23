Textbook Question
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
d.
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Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
d.
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
b.
What two carbonyl compounds are needed to synthesize each of the following compounds, using a Robinson annulation?
a.
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
c.
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
a.
b.
Draw the product obtained by heating each pair of ketones in a basic solution.
b.