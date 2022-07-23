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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 35b
Chapter 18, Problem 35b

Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups in the compound. The given compound contains two ketone groups (C=O) located on a cyclic structure.
Step 2: Understand the reaction with a base. A base typically abstracts a proton from the most acidic hydrogen in the molecule. In this case, the alpha-hydrogens (hydrogens attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group) are the most acidic due to resonance stabilization of the resulting enolate ion.
Step 3: Determine the site of deprotonation. The base will abstract an alpha-hydrogen from one of the carbons adjacent to either of the ketone groups, forming an enolate ion. The enolate ion is stabilized by resonance between the oxygen atom and the alpha-carbon.
Step 4: Draw the enolate ion. Represent the resonance structures of the enolate ion formed after deprotonation. One resonance structure will show the negative charge on the oxygen atom, while the other will show the negative charge on the alpha-carbon.
Step 5: Consider the implications of the reaction. The enolate ion formed can act as a nucleophile in subsequent reactions, but for this problem, the focus is on the formation of the enolate ion as the product of the reaction with the base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In organic chemistry, bases can deprotonate acidic functional groups, leading to the formation of new products. Understanding the strength of acids and bases, as well as their reactivity, is crucial for predicting the outcome of these reactions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying the functional groups present in the compounds involved in the reaction is essential for determining how they will interact with a base and what products will form.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. Understanding the mechanism of a reaction helps predict the products formed when a compound reacts with a base, including any intermediates that may be involved. This knowledge is vital for drawing accurate reaction products.
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