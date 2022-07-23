Textbook Question
Draw the product obtained by heating each pair of ketones in a basic solution.
a.
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Draw the product obtained by heating each pair of ketones in a basic solution.
a.
What alkyl bromide(s) should be used in the malonic ester synthesis of each of the following carboxylic acids?
a. propanoic acid
b. 2-methylpropanoic acid
Draw the product of the reaction of each of the following compounds with a base:
d.
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
a.
b.
Draw the product obtained by heating each pair of ketones in a basic solution.
b.