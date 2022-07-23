Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of
b. an aldol addition.
c. an aldol condensation.
Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of
b. an aldol addition.
c. an aldol condensation.
An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
In the presence of excess base and excess halogen, a methyl ketone is converted to a carboxylate ion. The reaction is known as the haloform reaction because one of the products is haloform (chloroform, bromoform, or iodoform). Before spectroscopy became a routine analytical tool, the haloform reaction served as a test for methyl ketones: the formation of iodoform, a bright yellow compound, signaled that a methyl ketone was present. Why do only methyl ketones form a haloform?
Show how 4-methyl-3-hexanol can be synthesized from 3-pentanone.
Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of a. acid-catalyzed keto–enol interconversion.