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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 59a,b,c
Chapter 18, Problem 59a,b,c

Identify A–C. (Hint: A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3 : 2 : 3 and gives a positive iodoform test; see Problem 58.)
Chemical reaction diagram showing compounds A, B, and C with structural formulas and reaction conditions labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given hint and the reaction sequence. The hint mentions that compound A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3:2:3 and gives a positive iodoform test. A positive iodoform test indicates the presence of a methyl ketone group (CH3-C=O). The NMR data suggests three distinct environments for protons, likely corresponding to methyl groups, a CH2 group, and another methyl group.
Step 2: Examine the reaction sequence. Compound I (C11H20O3) undergoes hydrolysis in acidic conditions (HCl, H2O, Δ) to form compound II. Acidic hydrolysis typically breaks ester bonds, forming carboxylic acids or alcohols. Compound II then undergoes hydrolysis in basic conditions (HO-, H2O), which could further cleave ester or amide bonds.
Step 3: Compound III is formed after the basic hydrolysis of II. Compound III is then subjected to acidic conditions (HCl, Δ), which may lead to decarboxylation or further hydrolysis. This sequence suggests that the reactions are progressively simplifying the structure, possibly leading to smaller molecules.
Step 4: Based on the hint and the reaction sequence, compound A (likely derived from III or IV) must contain a methyl ketone group to give a positive iodoform test. The NMR data (3:2:3 singlets) suggests a symmetrical structure with distinct proton environments. Consider the possibility of acetone or a similar compound as A.
Step 5: To identify compounds B and C, trace the intermediates formed during the reaction sequence. Compound B is likely the product of the first hydrolysis step, and compound C is the product of the second hydrolysis step. Use the molecular formula and reaction conditions to deduce their structures, keeping in mind the functional groups involved (esters, carboxylic acids, alcohols, etc.).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments, represented by peaks in the spectrum. The integral ratios of these peaks indicate the relative number of protons contributing to each signal, which is crucial for identifying molecular structure.
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Iodoform Test

The iodoform test is a qualitative reaction used to identify methyl ketones and certain alcohols. When a compound containing a methyl group adjacent to a carbonyl group is treated with iodine and a base, it produces a yellow precipitate of iodoform (CHI3). A positive result indicates the presence of a specific structural feature, aiding in the identification of the compound in question.
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Aldol Condensation

Aldol condensation is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where aldehydes or ketones with alpha-hydrogens react in the presence of a base to form beta-hydroxy aldehydes or ketones. This reaction can further dehydrate to yield α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. Understanding this mechanism is essential for analyzing reaction pathways and predicting the products of complex organic transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of

b. an aldol addition. 

c. an aldol condensation.

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Textbook Question

An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

b.

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Textbook Question

In the presence of excess base and excess halogen, a methyl ketone is converted to a carboxylate ion. The reaction is known as the haloform reaction because one of the products is haloform (chloroform, bromoform, or iodoform). Before spectroscopy became a routine analytical tool, the haloform reaction served as a test for methyl ketones: the formation of iodoform, a bright yellow compound, signaled that a methyl ketone was present. Why do only methyl ketones form a haloform?

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Textbook Question

Show how 4-methyl-3-hexanol can be synthesized from 3-pentanone.

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Textbook Question

Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of a. acid-catalyzed keto–enol interconversion.

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