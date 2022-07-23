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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 57
Chapter 18, Problem 57

An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.

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Step 1: Begin by protonating the carbonyl oxygen of propanal using an acid catalyst. This increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. The protonation can be represented as: CH3CHCHO+H+CH3CHCHOH
Step 2: The alpha hydrogen of propanal becomes more acidic due to the protonation of the carbonyl group. Remove the alpha hydrogen using a weak base (such as water), forming an enol intermediate. The enol structure can be represented as: CH3CHCHOH
Step 3: The enol intermediate acts as a nucleophile and attacks the protonated carbonyl group of another propanal molecule. This step forms a new C-C bond between the alpha carbon of the enol and the carbonyl carbon of the second propanal molecule.
Step 4: After the nucleophilic attack, the intermediate formed undergoes deprotonation to stabilize the molecule. This results in the formation of a beta-hydroxy aldehyde, which is the product of the aldol addition reaction.
Step 5: Finally, regenerate the acid catalyst by transferring a proton from the intermediate to the solvent or another molecule in the reaction mixture. This ensures the catalyst is available for further reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Addition

Aldol addition is a reaction between two carbonyl compounds, typically aldehydes or ketones, that results in the formation of a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of an enolate ion on another carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. The aldol product can further undergo dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound.
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Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the context of aldol addition, the acid protonates the carbonyl oxygen, enhancing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon. This makes it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack by the enolate ion, facilitating the formation of the aldol product.
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Mechanism of Aldol Addition

The mechanism of acid-catalyzed aldol addition begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen, followed by the formation of an enol or enolate ion from another molecule of the aldehyde. The enolate then attacks the protonated carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of the β-hydroxy carbonyl compound. This mechanism highlights the role of acid in stabilizing intermediates and promoting the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify A–C. (Hint: A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3 : 2 : 3 and gives a positive iodoform test; see Problem 58.)

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Textbook Question

Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of

b. an aldol addition. 

c. an aldol condensation.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

d. diethyl 1,2-benzenedicarboxylate + sodium ethoxide: (1) slow addition of ethyl acetate; (2) HCl

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

b.

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Textbook Question

In the presence of excess base and excess halogen, a methyl ketone is converted to a carboxylate ion. The reaction is known as the haloform reaction because one of the products is haloform (chloroform, bromoform, or iodoform). Before spectroscopy became a routine analytical tool, the haloform reaction served as a test for methyl ketones: the formation of iodoform, a bright yellow compound, signaled that a methyl ketone was present. Why do only methyl ketones form a haloform?

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