Identify A–C. (Hint: A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3 : 2 : 3 and gives a positive iodoform test; see Problem 58.)
An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.
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Key Concepts
Aldol Addition
Acid Catalysis
Mechanism of Aldol Addition
Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of
b. an aldol addition.
c. an aldol condensation.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d. diethyl 1,2-benzenedicarboxylate + sodium ethoxide: (1) slow addition of ethyl acetate; (2) HCl
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
In the presence of excess base and excess halogen, a methyl ketone is converted to a carboxylate ion. The reaction is known as the haloform reaction because one of the products is haloform (chloroform, bromoform, or iodoform). Before spectroscopy became a routine analytical tool, the haloform reaction served as a test for methyl ketones: the formation of iodoform, a bright yellow compound, signaled that a methyl ketone was present. Why do only methyl ketones form a haloform?