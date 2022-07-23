Identify A–C. (Hint: A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3 : 2 : 3 and gives a positive iodoform test; see Problem 58.)
Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of
b. an aldol addition.
c. an aldol condensation.
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Key Concepts
Aldol Addition
Aldol Condensation
Cyclopentanone
An aldol addition can be catalyzed by acids as well as by bases. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed aldol addition of propanal.
In the presence of excess base and excess halogen, a methyl ketone is converted to a carboxylate ion. The reaction is known as the haloform reaction because one of the products is haloform (chloroform, bromoform, or iodoform). Before spectroscopy became a routine analytical tool, the haloform reaction served as a test for methyl ketones: the formation of iodoform, a bright yellow compound, signaled that a methyl ketone was present. Why do only methyl ketones form a haloform?
Show how 4-methyl-3-hexanol can be synthesized from 3-pentanone.
Show how the following compound can be synthesized from the given starting material. (Hint: Start with an acetoacetic ester.)
Using cyclopentanone as the reactant, show the product of a. acid-catalyzed keto–enol interconversion.