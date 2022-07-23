Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.
A Mannich reaction puts a -group on the α-carbon of a ketone. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
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Key Concepts
Mannich Reaction
Nucleophilic Addition
Proton Transfer and Rearrangement
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
A Cannizzaro reaction is the reaction of an aldehyde that has no a-hydrogens with concentrated aqueous sodium hydroxide. In this reaction, half the aldehyde is converted to a carboxylic acid and the other half is converted to an alcohol. Propose a mechanism for the following Cannizzaro reaction:
A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful.
A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)