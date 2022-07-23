The Mannich reaction begins with the formation of an iminium ion. This occurs when a secondary amine (R2NH) reacts with formaldehyde (HCHO) in an acid-catalyzed environment. The formaldehyde is protonated by the acid, making it more electrophilic, and the amine attacks the carbonyl carbon to form a carbinolamine intermediate. This intermediate loses water to form the iminium ion (R2N=CH2).