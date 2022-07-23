Textbook Question
What alkyl bromide(s) should be used in the malonic ester synthesis of each of the following carboxylic acids?
a. propanoic acid
b. 2-methylpropanoic acid
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What alkyl bromide(s) should be used in the malonic ester synthesis of each of the following carboxylic acids?
a. propanoic acid
b. 2-methylpropanoic acid
What two carbonyl compounds are needed to synthesize each of the following compounds, using a Robinson annulation?
a.
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
a.
b.
Draw the product obtained by heating each pair of ketones in a basic solution.
b.
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? a. 2-pentanone
Explain why the following carboxylic acids cannot be prepared by a malonic ester synthesis:
c.