Malonic Ester Synthesis

Malonic ester synthesis is a method for synthesizing carboxylic acids through the alkylation of malonic ester followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation. This reaction typically involves the use of a strong base to deprotonate the malonic ester, allowing it to act as a nucleophile and react with an alkyl halide. The choice of alkyl halide is crucial as it determines the structure of the final carboxylic acid product.