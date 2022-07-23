Textbook Question
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone
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What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? b. 2-octanone
What two carbonyl compounds are needed to synthesize each of the following compounds, using a Robinson annulation?
a.
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
Which of the following compounds will decarboxylate when heated?
a.
b.
What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? a. 2-pentanone
Explain why the following carboxylic acids cannot be prepared by a malonic ester synthesis:
c.