Textbook Question
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
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What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
Use the four compounds shown below to answer the following questions:
b. Why is o-fluorobenzoic acid the weakest of the ortho-halo-substituted benzoic acids?
b. Rank the same esters from most reactive to least reactive in the second slow step of a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction (collapse of the tetrahedral intermediate).
a. Rank the following esters from most reactive to least reactive in the first slow step of a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction (formation of the tetrahedral intermediate):
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.