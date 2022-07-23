What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
Use the four compounds shown below to answer the following questions:
b. Why is o-fluorobenzoic acid the weakest of the ortho-halo-substituted benzoic acids?
A mixture of 0.10 mol benzene and 0.10 mol p-xylene was allowed to react with 0.10 mol nitronium ion until all the nitronium ion was gone. Two products were obtained: 0.002 mol of one and 0.098 mol of the other.
b. Why was more of one product obtained than of the other?
a. Rank the following esters from most reactive to least reactive in the first slow step of a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction (formation of the tetrahedral intermediate):
Use the four compounds shown below to answer the following questions:
a. Why are the ortho-halo-substituted benzoic acids stronger acids than benzoic acid?
Does m-xylene or p-xylene react more rapidly with Cl2 + FeCl3? Explain your answer.