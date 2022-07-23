Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate can collapse, resulting in the substitution of the leaving group (often an alcohol or halide) with the nucleophile. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the reactivity of different acyl compounds, such as esters.