Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
c. p-bromoanisole
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
c. p-bromoanisole
Diazomethane can be used to convert a carboxylic acid to a methyl ester. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
Draw the structure of the activated benzene ring and the diazonium ion used in the synthesis of each of the following compounds, whose structures can be found on page 607.
b. methyl orange
b. Rank the same compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution.
chlorobenzene, 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloronitrobenzene
Rank the following compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution:
chlorobenzene
1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene
p-chloronitrobenzene
Which amide bond is hydrolyzed in the first step of the conversion of temozolomide to methyldiazonium?