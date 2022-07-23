Draw resonance contributors for the carbanion that would be formed if meta-chloronitrobenzene were to react with hydroxide ion. Why doesn't the reaction occur?
Diazomethane can be used to convert a carboxylic acid to a methyl ester. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
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Key Concepts
Carboxylic Acids
Diazomethane
Esterification Mechanism
Draw the structure of the activated benzene ring and the diazonium ion used in the synthesis of each of the following compounds, whose structures can be found on page 607.
b. methyl orange
In the mechanism for electrophilic aromatic substitution with a diazonium ion as the electrophile, why does nucleophilic attack occur on the terminal nitrogen of the diazonium ion rather than on the nitrogen that has the formal positive charge?
b. Rank the same compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution.
chlorobenzene, 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloronitrobenzene
Rank the following compounds from greatest tendency to least tendency to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution:
chlorobenzene
1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene
p-chloronitrobenzene
Which amide bond is hydrolyzed in the first step of the conversion of temozolomide to methyldiazonium?