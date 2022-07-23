Textbook Question
Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
a. CH=CHC≡N
b. NO2
c. CH2OH
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Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
a. CH=CHC≡N
b. NO2
c. CH2OH
What product(s) result from nitration of each of the following?
e. benzenesulfonic acid
f. cyclohexylbenzene
List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
b. dichloromethylbenzene, difluoromethylbenzene, toluene, chloromethylbenzene
List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
a. benzene, phenol, toluene, nitrobenzene, bromobenzene
Explain why fluorobenzene is more reactive than chlorobenzene toward electrophilic aromatic substitution but chloromethylbenzene is more reactive than fluoromethylbenzene.