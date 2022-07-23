Textbook Question
Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
a. CH=CHC≡N
b. NO2
c. CH2OH
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Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
a. CH=CHC≡N
b. NO2
c. CH2OH
Draw the resonance contributors for:
a. benzaldehyde
List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
b. dichloromethylbenzene, difluoromethylbenzene, toluene, chloromethylbenzene
List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:
a. benzene, phenol, toluene, nitrobenzene, bromobenzene
Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
d. COOH
e. CF3
f. N=O