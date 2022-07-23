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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 17e,f
Chapter 19, Problem 17e,f

What product(s) result from nitration of each of the following?
e. benzenesulfonic acid
f. cyclohexylbenzene

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1
Step 1: Understand the nitration reaction. Nitration is an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction where a nitro group (-NO₂) is introduced into an aromatic ring. The reaction typically involves concentrated nitric acid (HNO₃) and concentrated sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) as a catalyst.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of benzenesulfonic acid. Benzenesulfonic acid contains a benzene ring with a sulfonic acid group (-SO₃H) attached. The -SO₃H group is a strong electron-withdrawing group and is meta-directing. This means that the nitro group will preferentially substitute at the meta position relative to the -SO₃H group.
Step 3: Predict the product for benzenesulfonic acid. The nitration of benzenesulfonic acid will result in the formation of meta-nitrobenzenesulfonic acid. The nitro group will attach to the position on the benzene ring that is meta to the -SO₃H group.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of cyclohexylbenzene. Cyclohexylbenzene contains a benzene ring with a cyclohexyl group (-C₆H₁₁) attached. The cyclohexyl group is an electron-donating group through hyperconjugation and inductive effects, making it an ortho/para-directing group. This means that the nitro group will preferentially substitute at the ortho and para positions relative to the -C₆H₁₁ group.
Step 5: Predict the product for cyclohexylbenzene. The nitration of cyclohexylbenzene will result in a mixture of ortho-nitrocyclohexylbenzene and para-nitrocyclohexylbenzene as the major products. The ortho and para positions relative to the -C₆H₁₁ group are the most reactive sites for electrophilic substitution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitration Reaction

Nitration is an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction where a nitro group (NO2) is introduced into an aromatic compound. This process typically involves the use of a nitrating agent, such as a mixture of concentrated nitric acid and sulfuric acid, which generates the nitronium ion (NO2+), the active electrophile. Understanding the mechanism of nitration is crucial for predicting the products formed when different aromatic compounds are nitrated.
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Aromatic Substitution Patterns

The position of substitution in aromatic compounds is influenced by the existing functional groups on the ring. Electron-donating groups, like alkyl groups, activate the ring and direct substitution to the ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups, such as sulfonic acid, deactivate the ring and direct substitution to the meta position. Recognizing these patterns is essential for determining the products of nitration for specific substrates.
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Functional Group Effects

Different functional groups can significantly affect the reactivity and orientation of electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions. For instance, benzenesulfonic acid contains a sulfonic acid group (-SO3H), which is a strong electron-withdrawing group, while cyclohexylbenzene has an alkyl group that is electron-donating. Understanding these effects helps predict how each compound will react during nitration and what products will be formed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?

a. CH=CHC≡N 

b. NO2 

c. CH2OH

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Textbook Question

Draw the resonance contributors for:

a. benzaldehyde

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Textbook Question
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicateb. the one that is the least reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
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Textbook Question

List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

b. dichloromethylbenzene, difluoromethylbenzene, toluene, chloromethylbenzene

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Textbook Question

List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

a. benzene, phenol, toluene, nitrobenzene, bromobenzene

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1
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Textbook Question

Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?

d. COOH

e. CF3

f. N=O

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