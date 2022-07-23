Aromatic Substitution Patterns

The position of substitution in aromatic compounds is influenced by the existing functional groups on the ring. Electron-donating groups, like alkyl groups, activate the ring and direct substitution to the ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups, such as sulfonic acid, deactivate the ring and direct substitution to the meta position. Recognizing these patterns is essential for determining the products of nitration for specific substrates.