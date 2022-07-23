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Ch. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 18 - Reactions of Benzene and Substituted BenzenesProblem 18
Chapter 19, Problem 18

For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicateb. the one that is the least reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.

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1
Identify the substituents on each benzene ring.
Determine the electronic effects of each substituent: whether they are electron-donating or electron-withdrawing.
Recall that electron-donating groups (EDGs) activate the benzene ring towards electrophilic aromatic substitution, while electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) deactivate it.
Compare the substituents: the benzene with the strongest electron-withdrawing group will be the least reactive.
Select the benzene with the most deactivating substituent as the least reactive in electrophilic aromatic substitution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This reaction is crucial for synthesizing various aromatic compounds. The reactivity of the aromatic compound is influenced by the nature of substituents already present on the ring, which can either activate or deactivate the ring towards further substitution.
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EAS Review

Activating and Deactivating Groups

Substituents on a benzene ring can be classified as activating or deactivating based on their electronic effects. Activating groups, such as -OH or -NH2, donate electron density to the ring, increasing its reactivity towards electrophiles. In contrast, deactivating groups, like -NO2 or -CF3, withdraw electron density, making the ring less reactive in EAS reactions. Understanding these effects is essential for predicting the reactivity of substituted benzenes.
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Activating and deactivating groups

Ortho/Para vs. Meta Directing

The position of substituents on a benzene ring affects the orientation of subsequent electrophilic substitutions. Activating groups are typically ortho/para directing, meaning they favor substitution at the ortho or para positions relative to themselves. Deactivating groups, however, are usually meta directing, leading to substitution at the meta position. This distinction is important for determining the least reactive substituted benzene in EAS reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?

a. CH=CHC≡N 

b. NO2 

c. CH2OH

867
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Textbook Question

What product(s) result from nitration of each of the following?

e. benzenesulfonic acid

f. cyclohexylbenzene

903
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Textbook Question

Draw the resonance contributors for:

a. benzaldehyde

172
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Textbook Question

List the compounds in each set from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution:

b. dichloromethylbenzene, difluoromethylbenzene, toluene, chloromethylbenzene

1319
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Textbook Question

Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?

d. COOH

e. CF3

f. N=O

1365
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Textbook Question

What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with one equivalent of Br2, using FeBr3 as a catalyst?

a.

632
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