Textbook Question
What product(s) result from nitration of each of the following?
e. benzenesulfonic acid
f. cyclohexylbenzene
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What product(s) result from nitration of each of the following?
e. benzenesulfonic acid
f. cyclohexylbenzene
Draw the resonance contributors for:
a. benzaldehyde
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with one equivalent of Br2, using FeBr3 as a catalyst?
b.
Are the following substituents ortho–para directors or meta directors?
d. COOH
e. CF3
f. N=O
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with one equivalent of Br2, using FeBr3 as a catalyst?
a.