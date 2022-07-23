Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-hydroxybenzoic acid
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Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-hydroxybenzoic acid
Rank the following substituted anilines from most basic to least basic:
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
a. the one that is the most reactive in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
3.
For each horizontal row of substituted benzenes, indicate
c. the one that yields the highest percentage of meta product in an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
b. m-chloroethylbenzene