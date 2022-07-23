Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is crucial for synthesizing substituted aromatic compounds, such as m-hydroxybenzoic acid from benzene. Understanding the mechanism of EAS, including the role of the electrophile and the stability of the carbocation intermediate, is essential for predicting the products of reactions involving benzene derivatives.