Regioselectivity in Substitution Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the case of m-methylnitrobenzene synthesis, understanding how the existing methyl group influences the position where the nitro group is added is crucial. The methyl group is an ortho/para-directing group, but due to steric hindrance, the nitro group will preferentially attach at the meta position in this specific synthesis.