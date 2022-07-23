Why isn’t FeBr3 used as a catalyst in the first step of the synthesis of 1,3,5-tribromobenzene?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
d. m-methylnitrobenzene
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Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Nitration of Aromatic Compounds
Regioselectivity in Substitution Reactions
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
e. nitration of p-methoxybenzaldehyde
f. nitration of p-tert-butylmethylbenzene
What product is formed from the reaction of p-methylphenol with benzenediazonium chloride?
Draw the structure of the activated benzene ring and the diazonium ion used in the synthesis of each of the following compounds, whose structures can be found on page 607.
b. methyl orange
In the mechanism for electrophilic aromatic substitution with a diazonium ion as the electrophile, why does nucleophilic attack occur on the terminal nitrogen of the diazonium ion rather than on the nitrogen that has the formal positive charge?
Explain why a diazonium group on a benzene ring cannot be used to direct an incoming substituent to the meta position.