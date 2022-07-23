Step 4: Predict the major product for p-methoxybenzaldehyde. The methoxy group is a stronger activator than the aldehyde group, so it will dominate the directing effects. The nitro group will preferentially add to the ortho or para position relative to the methoxy group. However, the para position is already occupied by the aldehyde group, so the nitro group will add to the ortho position relative to the methoxy group.