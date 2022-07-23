Textbook Question
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a. bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid
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What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a. bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
e. nitration of p-methoxybenzaldehyde
f. nitration of p-tert-butylmethylbenzene
What product is formed from the reaction of p-methylphenol with benzenediazonium chloride?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
d. m-methylnitrobenzene
Explain why a diazonium group on a benzene ring cannot be used to direct an incoming substituent to the meta position.
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
b. chlorination of o-benzenedicarboxylic acid