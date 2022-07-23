Textbook Question
Explain why cyclopentadiene (pKa = 15) is more acidic than pyrrole (pKa ∼17), even though nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon.
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Explain why cyclopentadiene (pKa = 15) is more acidic than pyrrole (pKa ∼17), even though nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon.
When pyrrole is added to a dilute solution of D2SO4 in D2O, 2-deuteriopyrrole is formed. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this compound.
Draw the product formed when pyridine reacts with ethyl bromide
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
b.
Name the following:
f.
Why is the conjugate acid of morpholine more acidic than the conjugate acid of piperidine?