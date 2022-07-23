Draw the product formed when pyridine reacts with ethyl bromide

Textbook Question
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.
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Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.
Explain why cyclopentadiene (pKa = 15) is more acidic than pyrrole (pKa ∼17), even though nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon.
When pyrrole is added to a dilute solution of D2SO4 in D2O, 2-deuteriopyrrole is formed. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this compound.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
What other product is formed in this reaction?
How do the mechanisms of the following reactions differ?