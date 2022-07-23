Draw the product formed when pyridine reacts with ethyl bromide

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as bromine). They are often used in nucleophilic substitution reactions due to the polar nature of the carbon-halogen bond, which makes the carbon susceptible to attack by nucleophiles. In this reaction, ethyl bromide serves as the alkyl halide that reacts with pyridine, facilitating the formation of a new product.