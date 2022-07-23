Textbook Question
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.
992
views
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.
When pyrrole is added to a dilute solution of D2SO4 in D2O, 2-deuteriopyrrole is formed. Propose a mechanism to account for the formation of this compound.
Draw the product formed when pyridine reacts with ethyl bromide
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
b.
How do the mechanisms of the following reactions differ?
Why is the conjugate acid of morpholine more acidic than the conjugate acid of piperidine?