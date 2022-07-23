Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. In the case of cyclopentadiene, the conjugate base formed after deprotonation is resonance-stabilized, distributing the negative charge over several atoms. In contrast, the conjugate base of pyrrole is less stable due to the presence of the nitrogen atom, which, while electronegative, does not stabilize the negative charge as effectively as the carbon framework in cyclopentadiene.