What is the conjugate base of each of the following?
1. NH3
2. HBr
3. HNO3
4. H2O
What is the conjugate base of each of the following?
1. NH3
2. HBr
3. HNO3
4. H2O
a. Which is a stronger acid: one with a pKa of 5.2 or one with a pKa of 5.8?
b. Which is a stronger acid: one with an acid dissociation constant of 3.4 × 10−3 or one with an acid dissociation constant of 2.1 × 10−4?
Consider the following reaction: HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
a. What is the acid on the left side of the equation?
b. What is the base on the left side of the equation?
Consider the following reaction:
HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
c. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the left?
d. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the left?
An acid has a Ka of 4.53 × 10−6 in water. What is its Keq for reaction with water in a dilute solution? ([H2O] = 55.5 M)
Consider the following reaction:
HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br− + HC≡N
g. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the right?
h. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the right?