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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 4a
Chapter 3, Problem 4a

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following?
1. NH3
2. Cl
3. HO
4. H2O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a conjugate acid. A conjugate acid is formed when a base gains a proton (H⁺). This involves identifying the base and adding an H⁺ to it.
Step 2: For NH₃ (ammonia), add an H⁺ to the molecule. This results in NH₄⁺ (ammonium ion). Write the chemical equation: NH₃ + H⁺ → NH₄⁺.
Step 3: For Cl⁻ (chloride ion), add an H⁺ to the ion. This results in HCl (hydrogen chloride). Write the chemical equation: Cl⁻ + H⁺ → HCl.
Step 4: For HO⁻ (hydroxide ion), add an H⁺ to the ion. This results in H₂O (water). Write the chemical equation: HO⁻ + H⁺ → H₂O.
Step 5: For H₂O (water), add an H⁺ to the molecule. This results in H₃O⁺ (hydronium ion). Write the chemical equation: H₂O + H⁺ → H₃O⁺.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Theory

In acid-base chemistry, a conjugate acid is formed when a base accepts a proton (H+). This theory, primarily based on the Brønsted-Lowry definition, emphasizes the transfer of protons between species. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying the conjugate acids of various bases, as it allows for the prediction of their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Ammonia (NH3) as a Base

Ammonia (NH3) is a common weak base that can accept a proton to form its conjugate acid, ammonium (NH4+). This reaction illustrates the basic nature of ammonia, which is often involved in acid-base reactions. Recognizing ammonia's role as a base is essential for determining its conjugate acid.
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Water (H2O) as an Amphoteric Substance

Water (H2O) is an amphoteric substance, meaning it can act as both an acid and a base. When it acts as a base, it can accept a proton to form the hydronium ion (H3O+), which is its conjugate acid. This dual behavior is important for understanding the conjugate acids of other species, such as hydroxide (HO−) and chloride (Cl−), in aqueous solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following?

1. NH3

2. HBr

3. HNO3

4. H2O

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Textbook Question

a. Which is a stronger acid: one with a pKa of 5.2 or one with a pKa of 5.8?

b. Which is a stronger acid: one with an acid dissociation constant of 3.4 × 10−3 or one with an acid dissociation constant of 2.1 × 10−4?

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Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction: HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br + HC≡N

a. What is the acid on the left side of the equation?

b. What is the base on the left side of the equation?

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Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction:

HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br+ HC≡N

c. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the left?

d. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the left?

1238
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Textbook Question

An acid has a Ka of 4.53 × 10−6 in water. What is its Keq for reaction with water in a dilute solution? ([H2O] = 55.5 M)

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Textbook Question

Consider the following reaction:

HBr + -C≡N ⇌ Br+ HC≡N

g. What is the conjugate base of the acid on the right?

h. What is the conjugate acid of the base on the right?

1201
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