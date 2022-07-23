Strong Acids and Their Conjugate Bases

Strong acids, such as HBr and HNO3, completely dissociate in water, meaning they donate protons readily. The conjugate bases of strong acids are typically very weak and have negligible basicity. For example, the conjugate base of HBr is bromide ion (Br-), and for HNO3, it is nitrate ion (NO3-). Understanding the strength of acids and their corresponding conjugate bases is vital for this question.