Rank the ions (−CH3, −NH2, HO−, and F−) from most basic to least basic.
Ethyne (HC≡CH) has a pKa value of 25, water has a pKa value of 15.7, and ammonia (NH3) has a pKa value of 36. Draw the equation, showing equilibrium arrows that indicate whether reactants or products are favored, for the acid–base reaction of ethyne with
b. −NH2.
c. Which would be a better base to use if you wanted to remove a proton from ethyne, HO− or -NH2?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
pKa and Acid-Base Strength
Equilibrium in Acid-Base Reactions
Comparing Basicity of HO− and -NH2
For each of the acid–base reactions in [Section 2.3], compare the pKa values of the acids on either side of the equilibrium arrows to prove that the equilibrium lies in the direction indicated.
1. <IMAGE>
2. <IMAGE>
For each of the acid–base reactions in [Section 2.3], compare the pKa values of the acids on either side of the equilibrium arrows to prove that the equilibrium lies in the direction indicated.
3. <IMAGE>
4. <IMAGE>
Ethyne (HC≡CH) has a pKa value of 25, water has a pKa value of 15.7, and ammonia (NH3) has a pKa value of 36. Draw the equation, showing equilibrium arrows that indicate whether reactants or products are favored, for the acid–base reaction of ethyne with
a. HO-.
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the acid–base reaction between the reactants in each of the following pairs:
c. CH3NH2 + H2O
d. CH3N+H3 + H2O
Which of the following bases can remove a proton from acetic acid in a reaction that favors products?
HO− CH3NH2 HC≡C− CH3OH H2O Cl−