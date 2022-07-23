Step 2: Compare the pKa values of the acids on both sides of the equilibrium. For the first reaction, the pKa of CH3NH2 (acid) is approximately 36, and the pKa of H2O (conjugate acid of H-O⁻) is 15.7. For the second reaction, the pKa of H3O⁺ (acid) is -1.7, and the pKa of CH3NH3⁺ (conjugate acid of CH3NH2) is approximately 10.6.