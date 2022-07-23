At what pH is the concentration of a compound, with a pKa = 8.4, 100 times greater in its acidic form than in its basic form? At what pH is 50% of a compound, with a pKa = 7.3, in its basic form?
For each of the following compounds, indicate the pH at which
a. 50% of the compound is in a form that possesses a charge.
1. CH3CH2COOH (pKa = 4.9)
2. CH3N+H3 (pKa = 10.7)
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Key Concepts
pKa and pH Relationship
Acid-Base Equilibrium
Charged vs. Neutral Species
A naturally occurring amino acid such as alanine has a group that is a carboxylic acid and a group that is a protonated amine. The pKa values of the two groups are shown.
e. Is there a pH at which alanine is uncharged (that is, neither group has a charge)?
f. At what pH does alanine have no net charge (that is, the amount of negative charge is the same as the amount of positive charge)?
Given the data in Problem 47:
b. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Given the data in Problem 47:
a. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
For each of the following compounds, indicate the pH at which
b. more than 99% of the compound is in a form that possesses a charge.
1. CH3CH2COOH (pKa = 4.9)
2. CH3N+H3 (pKa = 10.7)
At what pH is the concentration of a compound, with a pKa = 4.6, 10 times greater in its basic form than in its acidic form?