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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 64a,b
Chapter 21, Problem 64a,b

Draw each of the following:
a. β-D-talopyranose
b. α-D-idopyranose  

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with drawing two specific cyclic forms of sugars: beta-D-talopyranose and alpha-D-idopyranose. These are both pyranose forms, meaning they are six-membered rings containing oxygen.
Step 2: Recall the Fischer projection of D-talo and D-ido sugars. Identify the stereochemistry of the hydroxyl groups (-OH) on the carbon atoms (C2, C3, C4, and C5) based on their D-configuration. This will help you determine the orientation of substituents in the cyclic form.
Step 3: Convert the Fischer projection to a Haworth projection for each sugar. For beta-D-talopyranose, ensure the anomeric hydroxyl group (on C1) is in the equatorial position (beta configuration). For alpha-D-idopyranose, ensure the anomeric hydroxyl group is in the axial position (alpha configuration).
Step 4: Draw the six-membered ring structure (pyranose) for each sugar. Place the oxygen atom in the ring and arrange the substituents (hydroxyl groups and hydrogen atoms) on the carbons according to the stereochemistry determined in Step 2. Ensure the correct orientation of the anomeric hydroxyl group for alpha and beta forms.
Step 5: Double-check your drawings for accuracy. Verify that the stereochemistry matches the D-configuration of the sugars and that the anomeric hydroxyl group is correctly positioned for alpha and beta forms. Label the structures clearly as beta-D-talopyranose and alpha-D-idopyranose.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pyranose Structure

Pyranoses are six-membered cyclic forms of monosaccharides, typically derived from aldoses. In this structure, the carbonyl group reacts with a hydroxyl group, forming a ring. The configuration of the anomeric carbon (C1) determines whether the sugar is in the alpha or beta form, which is crucial for understanding the stereochemistry of sugars.
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Anomeric Carbon

The anomeric carbon is the carbon atom in a sugar that was originally part of the carbonyl group and becomes a new chiral center upon cyclization. It plays a vital role in determining the sugar's anomeric form: alpha (OH group on the opposite side of the CH2OH group) or beta (OH group on the same side). This distinction affects the sugar's reactivity and interactions in biological systems.
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D and L Configuration

The D and L notation refers to the configuration of the highest-numbered chiral carbon in a sugar molecule. In D-sugars, the hydroxyl group on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while in L-sugars, it is on the left. This classification is essential for identifying the specific stereoisomer of a sugar, influencing its biological function and properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The aldaric acid of D-glucose forms two five-membered-ring lactones. Draw their structures.

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Textbook Question

How many aldaric acids are obtained from the 16 aldohexoses?

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Textbook Question

The specific rotation of α-D-galactose is 150.7 and that of β-D-galactose is 52.8. When an aqueous mixture that was initially 70% α-D-galactose and 30% β-D-galactose reaches equilibrium, the specific rotation is 80.2. What is the percentage of α-D-galactose and β-D galactose at equilibrium?

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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the elimination step in the Wohl degredation.

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Textbook Question

A hexose is obtained when the residue of a shrub Sterculia setigeria undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: it undergoes mutarotation; it does not react with Br2; and D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid are formed when it reacts with Tollens’ reagent.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the percentages of α\(\alpha\)-D-glucose and β\(\beta\)-D-glucose present at equilibrium from the specific rotations of α\(\alpha\)-D-glucose, β\(\beta\)-D-glucose, and the equilibrium mixture. Compare your values with those given in Section 20.10. (Hint: The specific rotation of the mixture equals the specific rotation of α\(\alpha\)-D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the a-form plus the specific rotation of β\(\beta\)-D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the β\(\beta\) -form.)

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