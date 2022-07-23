The aldaric acid of D-glucose forms two five-membered-ring lactones. Draw their structures.
Draw each of the following:
a. β-D-talopyranose
b. α-D-idopyranose
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Key Concepts
Pyranose Structure
Anomeric Carbon
D and L Configuration
How many aldaric acids are obtained from the 16 aldohexoses?
The specific rotation of α-D-galactose is 150.7 and that of β-D-galactose is 52.8. When an aqueous mixture that was initially 70% α-D-galactose and 30% β-D-galactose reaches equilibrium, the specific rotation is 80.2. What is the percentage of α-D-galactose and β-D galactose at equilibrium?
Draw the mechanism for the elimination step in the Wohl degredation.
A hexose is obtained when the residue of a shrub Sterculia setigeria undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: it undergoes mutarotation; it does not react with Br2; and D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid are formed when it reacts with Tollens’ reagent.
Calculate the percentages of -D-glucose and -D-glucose present at equilibrium from the specific rotations of -D-glucose, -D-glucose, and the equilibrium mixture. Compare your values with those given in Section 20.10. (Hint: The specific rotation of the mixture equals the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the a-form plus the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the -form.)