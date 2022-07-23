How many aldaric acids are obtained from the 16 aldohexoses?

Calculate the percentages of α \(\alpha\) -D-glucose and β \(\beta\) -D-glucose present at equilibrium from the specific rotations of α \(\alpha\) -D-glucose, β \(\beta\) -D-glucose, and the equilibrium mixture. Compare your values with those given in Section 20.10. (Hint: The specific rotation of the mixture equals the specific rotation of α \(\alpha\) -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the a-form plus the specific rotation of β \(\beta\) -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the β \(\beta\) -form.)