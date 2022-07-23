The aldaric acid of D-glucose forms two five-membered-ring lactones. Draw their structures.
How many aldaric acids are obtained from the 16 aldohexoses?
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Key Concepts
Aldoses and Aldohexoses
Aldaric Acids
Isomerism in Sugars
Draw each of the following:
a. β-D-talopyranose
b. α-D-idopyranose
A hexose is obtained when the residue of a shrub Sterculia setigeria undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: it undergoes mutarotation; it does not react with Br2; and D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid are formed when it reacts with Tollens’ reagent.
Hyaluronic acid, a component of connective tissue, is the fluid that lubricates joints. It is a polymer of alternating N-acetyl-D-glucosamine and D-glucuronic acid subunits joined by β-1,3′-glycosidic linkages. Draw a short segment of hyaluronic acid.
Draw the mechanism for the formation of β-lactose from ⍺-D-galactose and β-D-glucose in dilute HCl.
Calculate the percentages of -D-glucose and -D-glucose present at equilibrium from the specific rotations of -D-glucose, -D-glucose, and the equilibrium mixture. Compare your values with those given in Section 20.10. (Hint: The specific rotation of the mixture equals the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the a-form plus the specific rotation of -D-glucose times the fraction of glucose present in the -form.)