How many aldaric acids are obtained from the 16 aldohexoses?
The aldaric acid of D-glucose forms two five-membered-ring lactones. Draw their structures.
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Key Concepts
Aldaric Acid
Lactone Formation
Five-Membered Ring Structures
Draw each of the following:
a. β-D-talopyranose
b. α-D-idopyranose
A hexose is obtained when the residue of a shrub Sterculia setigeria undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: it undergoes mutarotation; it does not react with Br2; and D-galactonic acid and D-talonic acid are formed when it reacts with Tollens’ reagent.
Hyaluronic acid, a component of connective tissue, is the fluid that lubricates joints. It is a polymer of alternating N-acetyl-D-glucosamine and D-glucuronic acid subunits joined by β-1,3′-glycosidic linkages. Draw a short segment of hyaluronic acid.
A D-aldopentose is oxidized by nitric acid to an optically active aldaric acid. A Wohl degradation of the aldopentose leads to a monosaccharide that is oxidized by nitric acid to an optically inactive aldaric acid. Identify the D-aldopentose.
Draw the mechanism for the formation of β-lactose from ⍺-D-galactose and β-D-glucose in dilute HCl.